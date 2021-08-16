Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 43,129 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,129 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 5.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $59,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 457,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 249,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after acquiring an additional 161,975 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 105,446 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $111.55. The company had a trading volume of 313,393 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

