Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110,368 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,734. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.