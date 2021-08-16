Financial Advisory Service Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.58. 70,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $76.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

