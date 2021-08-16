Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

