Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 425.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,380 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 10.71% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $56,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $283.81. 25,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.