Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $29.41 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $29,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,180 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

