Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $76.18 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,309 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 7.1% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $76,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.19. The stock had a trading volume of 175,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

