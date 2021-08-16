Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 6.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $67,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,895,000. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 368,040 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,532,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,523,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $105.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,781. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $105.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

