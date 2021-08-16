Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 324 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $447.67. 270,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

