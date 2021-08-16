Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 468 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.40. The stock had a trading volume of 88,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,501. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.55. The company has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

