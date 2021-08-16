Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 7,490 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,246 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.70.

