Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes $1.41 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,770.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after buying an additional 5,488,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 385,349 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,696,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 110,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $62.44. 15,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

