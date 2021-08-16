Financial Contrast: Prologis (NYSE:PLD) vs. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Prologis alerts:

87.4% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Prologis and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 34.54% 4.27% 2.77% RPT Realty 23.21% 6.28% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prologis and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 1 11 1 3.00 RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50

Prologis currently has a consensus target price of $132.54, indicating a potential downside of 0.86%. RPT Realty has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.19%. Given RPT Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Prologis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prologis and RPT Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $4.44 billion 22.27 $1.48 billion $3.80 35.18 RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.34 -$10.23 million $0.78 16.15

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Prologis has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Prologis pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prologis has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RPT Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Prologis beats RPT Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.