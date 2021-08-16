Financial Survey: Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) vs. TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of TPI Composites shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TPI Composites and Capstone Green Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $1.67 billion 0.91 -$19.03 million $0.68 60.16 Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 0.95 -$18.39 million ($1.25) -3.39

Capstone Green Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPI Composites. Capstone Green Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPI Composites, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TPI Composites and Capstone Green Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 0 4 10 0 2.71 Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

TPI Composites currently has a consensus target price of $58.35, indicating a potential upside of 42.63%. Given TPI Composites’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Capstone Green Energy.

Risk & Volatility

TPI Composites has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and Capstone Green Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites 0.33% 2.42% 0.47% Capstone Green Energy -26.96% -178.69% -16.98%

Summary

TPI Composites beats Capstone Green Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry. The Asia segment produces wind blades in Taicang Port, Dafeng, and Yangzhou, China facilities. The Mexico segment focuses its operation of wind blades in Juárez and Matamoros, Mexico. The EMEAI segment offers wind blades from two facilities in Izmir, Turkey; and also performs wind blade inspection and repair services. The company was founded by Everett Pearson and Neil Tillotson in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company offers rental solutions and offers aftermarket spare parts. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Green Energy Corporation in April 2021. Capstone Green Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

