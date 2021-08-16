FinVolution Group (FINV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.