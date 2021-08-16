First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Advantage in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09.

FA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $23.93 on Monday. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

