First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.1% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $365.19. 507,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,192,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.