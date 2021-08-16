First American Trust FSB Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 231,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,728,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $179.13. 555,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,886,400. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $325.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

