First American Trust FSB Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 227.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 11.3% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 402,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

