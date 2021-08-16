First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,604 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

MO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 219,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.