First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,032 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 3.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668,189. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $271.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

