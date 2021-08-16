First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.70. 295,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,130,979. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.