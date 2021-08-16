First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,841 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 4.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 242,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 516,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,316,514. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

