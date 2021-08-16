First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.29. 240,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,020,486. The company has a market cap of $247.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

