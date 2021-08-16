First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.73 Million

Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to announce $179.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.85 million to $181.33 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $182.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $712.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.08 million to $716.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $725.60 million, with estimates ranging from $710.81 million to $749.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.81 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

