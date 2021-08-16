First National Bank of Hutchinson Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,480.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.