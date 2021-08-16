First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,515 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of First Republic Bank worth $43,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $198.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.