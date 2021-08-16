First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.81 and last traded at $79.81. Approximately 489,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 408,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.