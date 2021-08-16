First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 156,056 shares.The stock last traded at $62.17 and had previously closed at $62.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.