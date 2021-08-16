First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the July 15th total of 406,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of FEM opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 261.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter.

