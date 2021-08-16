First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $33.89. 24,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 80,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66.

