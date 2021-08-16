First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FEP opened at $44.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $45.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEP. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.