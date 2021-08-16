First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.15 and last traded at $48.51. 282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.16.

