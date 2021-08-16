First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 297,086 shares.The stock last traded at $45.34 and had previously closed at $45.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.77.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,251,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.