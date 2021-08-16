First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 286,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 639,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49.

