First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the July 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,308,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 331,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 129,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000.

NYSE FPF opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

