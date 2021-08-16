First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.36 and last traded at $88.97. 16,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 37,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.98.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.23.

