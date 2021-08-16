First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.95 and last traded at $114.84. 16,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 51,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.17.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.