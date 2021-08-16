First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Petix & Botte Co’s 6th Largest Position

Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 4.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $50.79 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $51.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88.

