First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.44 and last traded at $57.45. Approximately 121,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 180,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.51.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.