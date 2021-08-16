First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.44 and last traded at $100.63. Approximately 11,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 43,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21.

