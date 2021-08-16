First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.48 and last traded at $45.76. 13,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 36,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.68.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.