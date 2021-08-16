First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $54.07. Approximately 396,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 653,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.85.

