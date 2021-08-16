Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $53,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.04.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

