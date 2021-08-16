Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 12,569 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of CONMED worth $44,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CONMED alerts:

NYSE CNMD opened at $123.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.44.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.