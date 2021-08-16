Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 25,637 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $41,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $10,984,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.81. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

