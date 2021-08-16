Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 58,270 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.23% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $48,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $85.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.