Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 61,731 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $46,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $4,427,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $3,746,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of PICK opened at $47.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

