Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 94,912 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.39% of Onto Innovation worth $85,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 482,536 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,757,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,756,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,959 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.