Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 110,475 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.53% of PDC Energy worth $68,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in PDC Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 39.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.